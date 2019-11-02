Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch

Poonch: Pakistan troops on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops took place around 11:20 pm after they initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the three areas of Poonch.

The unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side evoked a strong response from the Indian Army, which retaliated befittingly.

The firing, however, stopped around 1:15 pm.

Live TV

Meanwhile, in another incident from J&K, a local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

Kashmir Police with a joint team of 22 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army carried out a cordon search operation in Sopore outskirts during which the terrorist was arrested.

He has been identified as Danish Channa and is believed to be a resident of the old town of Baramulla.