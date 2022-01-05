Terrorist killed in pre-dawn encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama

KASHMIR: At least one terrorist was gunned down by the security forces after a pre-dawn encounter broke out in the Chandgam village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Wednesday.

#UPDATE | One terrorist killed in an anti-terror operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Chandgam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Sharing more details, a J&K police official said, “On a specific input of presence to terrorists in the village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the midnight. As the search party cordoned the suspected place and asked the trapped terrorists to surrender, they opened fire which was strongly retaliated and an encounter started.”

Sources initially said that there were inputs about 2 terrorists hiding in the area but the actual number can only be ascertained once the operation concludes.

It’s the fifth encounter in the first five days of New Year 2022. In the last four encounters in Kashmir, the security forces have managed to kill as many as 5 terrorists among them 4 were associated with LeT/TRF.

