close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu

Schools, colleges reopen in Jammu, Section 144 lifted after Ayodhya verdict

A statement from Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Varma, on Sunday read: "All schools and colleges will remain open from tomorrow (November 11). Schools and colleges were closed on Saturday due to the Ayodhya verdict.

Schools, colleges reopen in Jammu, Section 144 lifted after Ayodhya verdict
File photo

Jammu: Schools and colleges in Jammu reopened on Monday after they were shut down ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Nov 9.

A statement from Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Varma, on Sunday read: "All schools and colleges will remain open from tomorrow (November 11). Schools and colleges were closed on Saturday due to the Ayodhya verdict.

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration had also imposed Section 144 till midnight on Nov 9 and school examinations scheduled for Saturday were postponed.

Educational institutions were also closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka ahead of the Ayodhya verdict.

Tags:
JammuSchoolsSupreme CourtAyodhya verdictSection 144
Next
Story

Two terrorists killed as gunfight resumes in J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day