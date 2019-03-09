Service rifle of policeman snatched at gunpoint in J&K's Kishtwar

JAMMU: Suspected terrorists snatched the service rifle of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district late on Friday.

The policeman is posted as a personal security officer (PSO) of district development commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana.

J&K: Weapon(AK-47) of Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, looted from his residence in Kishtwar last night — ANI (@ANI) 9 March 2019

PSO Daleep Kumar claimed that some masked gunmen intruded into his residence at Shaheedi Mazar area of the town late night and decamped with his AK-47 rifle and mobile phone after threatening him and his family, the officials said.

They said the area was immediately cordoned off and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the gunmen and recover the looted weapon.

The PSO was being questioned, the officials said adding further details are awaited.

Suspected terrorists killed a senior BJP leader and his brother in the town in November last year.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency but the culprits are still at large.