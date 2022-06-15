NewsJammu and Kashmir
LASHKAR-E-TAIBA

Two LeT terrorists, including one involved in bank manager's murder, killed in Shopian encounter

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:30 AM IST
  • Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed in an encounter in J&K’s Shopian
  • One of the slain terrorists was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone
  • He was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam recently

Two LeT terrorists, including one involved in bank manager's murder, killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Kanjiular in Shopian after the personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the area, they said.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

"One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district," the officer tweeted.

 

 

On Tuesday as well, two terrorists linked to LeT were killed, in Srinagar. One policeman was also injured in the process. As per the police, the terrorists were sent by Pakistani handlers, along with a local terrorist who had been living in Pakistan since 2018.

 

