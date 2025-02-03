Srinagar Police File Chargesheet Against 7 Terror Associates Under UAPA

Srinagar Police have filed a chargesheet against seven terror associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a Srinagar court.

According to a statement issued by Srinagar Police, the chargesheet pertains to the FIR, registered at Khanyar Police Station, under Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UA(P) Act, along with Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

"Eight accused were involved in the case, including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman, who was neutralized in a police encounter," the statement read.

It further stated that charges have been formally filed against seven individuals for their involvement in various terror-related activities, while an "abated challan" has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist.