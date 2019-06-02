Stone pelting on policemen at a mosque in J&K's Anantnag, cops fire tear gas

An incident of stone pelting took place in a mosque in Anantnag on Saturday. Locals claim that some Jammu and Kashmir policemen entered the mosque and got into an argument with those present there.

The locals added that after the scuffle, those present there starting pelting stones at the policemen. Retaliating the attack, the cops had to resort to tear gas shelling. However, police have denied that they fired tear gas in the mosque premises.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday on the Shab-e-Qadir Night in Sherbag area of Anantnag.

As per reports, a youth has been injured in the incident. He has been identified as Adil Ahmad and has been moved to SDH hospital Anantnag for treatment.

Police claim that this was a sole incident of violence and the rest of Anantnag has been peaceful.

