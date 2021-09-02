Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A 'hawk' among J&K separatists and Hurriyat hardliner

Srinagar: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, avowedly a pro-Pakistan supporter who spearheaded the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over three decades, died at his residence on Wednesday night at the age of 91.

Geelani, considered a ‘hawk’ among the J&K separatist leaders, is survived by two sons and six daughters. According to one of his family members, Geelani breathed his last at 10.30 PM.

A three-time MLA in the erstwhile state from Sopore, Geelani had virtually become the face of agitation in the 2008 Amarnath land row, 2010 agitation sparked by the killing of a youth in Srinagar.

He was the founder member of the Hurriyat Conference but broke away and formed his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in early 2000. He finally bid farewell to his own Hurriyat Conference in June 2020.

Geelani's death has brought to an end a chapter of anti-India and separatist politics in Kashmir. Born on September 29, 1929 in a village in Bandipora district, Geelani completed his education from Oriental College, Lahore. He worked as a teacher for few years before joining Jamaat-e-Islami.

Geelani, who was seen as a hawk among the separatist leadership of Kashmir, went on to become an MLA three times from the Sopore constituency. He won the assembly elections in 1972, 1977 and 1987. Geelani, however, became an anti-election spearhead following the eruption of militancy in Kashmir in 1990.

He was one of the founder-members of the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist amalgam of 26 parties but fell out with the moderates who advocated dialogue with the Centre for resolution of the Kashmir problem.

He launched his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir in 2003 following a vertical split in the Hurriyat Conference that he is believed to have engineered.

He launched his own faction of the Hurriyat after bickering with moderates over the allegations of proxy participation in the 2002 Assembly elections by the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone.

However, Geelani said goodbye to Hurriyat politics in June 2020 saying the second rung leadership did not rise to the occasion following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019.

He was suffering from kidney-related ailments since 2002 and had one of his kidneys removed due to problems. Geelani's health deteriorated over the past 18 months.

Despite being an anti-mainstream politician, Geelani was seen as well cultured and a civilised politician. Several top political leaders, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressed condolences over Geelani's death on his official Twitter handle.

His death drew condolences from even Sajad Lone, who once accused Geelani of making instigating statements that led to his father Abdul Gani Lone's killing.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sahib. Was an esteemed colleague of my late father. May Allah grant him Jannat," Sajad Lone said.

Former J&K CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condoled his death. "Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers," Mufti said in a tweet.

He remarried after his first wife passed away in 1968. Mobile internet was being shut down in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure to prevent confusion due to the spread of rumours.

(With Agency Inputs)

