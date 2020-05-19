Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Srinagar's Nawakadal, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist in the ongoing operation in Nawakadal in downtown Srinagar which began last night.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, the security forces said

Two security forces personnel were earlier injured in the encounter with a group of terrorists in the Nawakadal area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmed on Tuesday.

The encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

A CRPP jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were injured in the firing by the terrorists.

The encounter began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the terrorists around 8 am, the police said.

The official said mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police, on its official Twitter handle, said, "#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow."

In a separate incident, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K`s Rajouri district on Tuesday as it initiated unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian forces.

Defence spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said: "At about 7.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."

This was reported even as another encounter was underway in Srinagar, where two J&K policemen and a CRPF trooper were injured.

On Monday also, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district. The bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 2003 had held for some years bringing a modicum of normalcy into the lives of thousands of people living along the LoC.