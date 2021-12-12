Terrorist gunned down in J&K’s Awantipora, encounter underway

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was gunned down by the security forces after an encounter broke out in Awantipora in the south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

“One terrorist neutralized in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baragam area of Awantipora,’’ IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As the security forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them, a J&K police official said.

The forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said.

The exchange of fire was going on at the moment.

