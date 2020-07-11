Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla identified as LeT's Idris Bhat

Baramulla: One of the two terrorists gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday has been identified as a member of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The slain terrorist has been identified as Idris Bhat, who was a resident of Natnusa, Kupwara. He went to Pakistan through the Wagah Border in 2018. Meanwhile, the identity of the second terrorist is still being ascertained by the security forces.

Earlier today, the two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an ambush at the Naugam sector, the Srinagar-based Defence PRO said.

Besides, the security personnel also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the two slain terrorists.

General-officer-Commanding (GoC), 19 Infantry Division, (Baramulla), Major General Virender Vats said that two terrorists were killed in the operation in Naugam and ''a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 1.5 lakh of Indian and Pakistani currency, was recovered from them."

He said the cache of arms recovered from the slain terrorists comprises 2xAK and 1x Pistol with magazines, ammunition, and some grenades and medical supplies.

The terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate into the area by cutting the anti-infiltration fence, were dressed in combat fatigues. They had taken the route through Pakistani forward posts in the area, which clearly indicates that Pakistan is pushing terrorists to this side, he added.

The timely action by the alert security forces ensured the killing of two heavily armed terrorists. However, a massive search and cordon is still on in the area.

Major General Vats warned that Pakistan is trying hard to push more and more terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.