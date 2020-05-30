Terrorists spotted in J&K’s Kulgam, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway in Wanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district after some terrorists were spotted in the area on Saturday.

At the moment, a fierce gunbattle is currently on between the terrorists and the security forces in Kulgam district. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF is carrying out the operation. The joint operation was launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

There is no report of any casualty so far.

A J&K Police official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s Ist Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation during the night on a specific input of the presence of terrorists in Wanpora.

He added, ''As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon searching party that was retaliated and a flull scale encounter was launched.''

Mobile and internet services have been snapped in the area.

A senior J&K Police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and terrorists is going on. He confirmed that inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists were received. They have been trapped but the actual number can be confirmed once the operation concludes, he said.

It’s to be mentioned that anti-terror operation is being done at war footing this year and more than 70 terrorists have been killed, including top Hizbul and JeM commanders and around 22 active terrorists have been arrested.

On May 25, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district.