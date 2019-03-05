Tral encounter: One Hizbul terrorist killed, operation underway

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Tuesday morning killed a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an ongoing encounter which broke out in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same as yet.

Meanwhile, the search and combing operation is currently underway to flush out more Hizbul terrorists hiding in the Mir locality in Tral.

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/e8lu8WCivb — ANI (@ANI) 5 March 2019

According to reports, after a brief lull, gunshots were heard during the night.

"A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists during the night," a police spokesman said.

Two to three local Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

After receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Mir locality, a joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and the army.

The security forces then cordoned off the entire area and launched an operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

Authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services in the town.