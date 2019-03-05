Tral encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed by security forces

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Tuesday killed at least two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an overnight encounter which broke out in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

News agency ANI confirmed that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing Tral encounter.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tral.

One civilian has also sustained bullet injuries, said media reports. The encounter lasted for nearly 13 hours.

Meanwhile, a massive search and combing operation has been launched by the security forces in the Mir locality of Tral.

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral.

According to reports, after a brief lull, gunshots were heard during the night.

"A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists during the night," a police spokesman said.

Three to four local Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists were initially believed to be hiding in the area.

After receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Mir locality, a joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and the army.

The security forces then cordoned off the entire area and launched an operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

Authorities had suspended mobile Internet services in the town.