Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in J&K's Shopian, operation still on

JAMMU: Two unidentified terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

According to news agency ANI, the two terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire from both sides.

Shopian Encounter: Two terrorists have been killed in ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in South Kashmir. Operation is going on. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/YJsqz9qxvY — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

It was reported that the operation is still going on and a massive search has been launched to ascertain the presence of other terrorists in the area.

The security forces are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two terrorists killed in the encounter.

The joint operation against the terrorists was launched by the 33 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The operation began following specific information about the presence of two to three heavily armed terrorists in the area.

The entire area was cordoned off and the terrorists were soon trapped from all sides.

The fresh encounter comes a day after a terrorist was gunned down in Baramulla district. The terrorist was killed after a gunfight with the Rashtriya Rifles and SOG personnel in Boniyar area of the Uri sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had foiled a major ‘terror’ attack plan by recovering a sophisticated IED in Shopian.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had recently warned and shared intelligence inputs with India and the US regarding a possible terror attack in Pulwama district using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.