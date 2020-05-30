Two terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Kulgam, arms and ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with the security forces in Wanpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

Confirming the development, Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said that two terrorists have been killed in the operation.

However, he said that the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. A large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain terrorists.

A search operation is currently underway, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the CRPF following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A J&K Police official had earlier confirmed that a joint team of Police, Army’s Ist Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation during the night on a specific input of the presence of terrorists in Wanpora.

He added, ''As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon searching party that was retaliated and a full-scale encounter was launched.''

Mobile and internet services had been snapped in the area.

A senior J&K Police officer also confirmed that inputs about the presence of two to three terrorists were received. They have been trapped but the actual number can be confirmed once the operation concludes, he said.

It’s to be mentioned that anti-terror operation is being done at war footing this year and more than 70 terrorists have been killed, including top Hizbul and JeM commanders and around 22 active terrorists have been arrested.

On May 25, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district.