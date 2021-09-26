हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Encounter

Killer of J&K BJP leader among two terrorists gunned down in Bandipora encounter

One among those killed in the encounter is the alleged killer of late BJP leader Waseem Bari, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. A terrorist involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari and two of his family members was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said.

"Killer of BJP leader late Waseem Bari, his father and brother killed in the encounter. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Confirming the news, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "In a joint operation, two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. Both have been identified; one locally trained and 1 trained in Pakistan. One was involved in the killing of BJP leader late Waseem Bari and his family members.''

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Watrina area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of heavily armed terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire upon the forces, which retaliated strongly.

“In the ensuing encounter, two unidentified terrorists were killed,” the official said. He said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The search operation is on in the area, he added. 

