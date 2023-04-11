Jharkhand Board Class 8th Admit Card 2023 Released At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

Jharkhand Board 2023: The board asked school heads to download the Jharkhand Board 8th admit card 2023 from the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in and distribute Class 8 hall tickets amongst students. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared that the Class 8 exams would be held on April 13, 2023. According to an official announcement, JAC 8th exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:45 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The first shift will consist of Hindi, English, and other language papers, while the second shift will consist of mathematics, science, and social science papers. The Jharkhand Board of Education has announced that exams will be administered using OMR sheets. Students will have 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

Jharkhand Board 2023: Here's how to download admit card

Step1 : Visit the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharupdate.com

Step2 : Click on the ‘Download JAC 8th Admit Card’ link on the Homepage.

Step3 : You’ll be redirected to a new page.

Step4 : Enter Login Details into the box.

Step5 : Your JAC 8th Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step6 : Print download copy of your JAC Board Admit Card 2023

“It is hereby informed to the principals, students, and concerned office bearers of all categories of schools in the state of Jharkhand that as per the instructions of the School Education and Literacy Department, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Class VIII examination will be conducted through OMR seat. In light of the above, the examination will be conducted at the centers decided by the Council as per the following schedule,” as mentioned in the official notification.