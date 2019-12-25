Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for his swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and reportedly invited her for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in sate's capital Ranchi. Soren is likely to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on December 29.

Accompanied by leaders of alliance partners, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Soren had met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhawan at 8.45 pm on Tuesday and staked his claim to form the government.

"We have requested the Governor to invite us to form government in the state," he had told reporters.

Soren was elected leader of the alliance at a meeting of alliance MLAs at the residence of his father and JMM President Shibu Soren on Tuesday night. Ahead of that, he was elected as the leader of the legislature party by the newly-elected JMM legislators.

It may be recalled that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had fought the assembly election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

While the JMM won thirty seats, Congress and RJD secured sixteen and one seat in the recently concluded assembly polls.