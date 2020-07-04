Jharkhand JAC Board Class 11th Result 2020 declared, check jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday announced JAC Board Class 11th Result 2020. The result was released on the board's official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students can also check their results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 11 exams.

A total of 3,39,061 had appeared for the exam of which 3,23,924 have passed it. A pass percentage of 95.5 per cent has been observed in JAC class 11 results 2020.

To pass the exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks. In exams having theory as well as practical sections, students need to pass each section separately. The same rule applies for class 10 and class 12 Jharkhand board exams.

Among districts, Bokaro has been the top performer with 97.47 per cent of students from the area clearing the exam. A close second was Simdega with 97.43 as the passing per cent. Hazaribagh, Kodarma, and Lohardaga got the third, fourth, and fifth spot with a passing percentage of 97.08, 96.92, 96.86 per cent, respectively.

Here’s How You Can Check JAC Board 11th Result 2020:



1: Visit the official website

2: Click on JAC result 2020 link

3: You will be redirected to a new page

4: Log-in using credentials

5: Result will appear

Students need to take a printout of the result sheet. It can act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be released later from the respective schools.