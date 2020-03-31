Youth thrashed by cops in Jharkhand, forced to drink urine amid lockdown over coronavirus

Ranchi: Even as lockdown over coronavirus pandemic is in force across the country and people are largely staying inside their homes, reports of police excesses are also coming in from some areas. One such case of police highhandedness has been reported from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi where a youth has been badly thrashed by the policemen and forced to drink urine.

The incident took place at the Hindpiri Police Station in Ranchi where a youth, believed to be a local trader, was manhandled and thrashed by the policemen.

The offence committed by the youth is not clear yet. However, a video showing a handful of policemen beating the youth is doing the rounds on social media platform.

In the video, the victim can be seen being badly thrashed by the policemen and pleading for mercy. The viral video has enraged the residents of the area and they have demanded strict action against the guilty cops.

They have also reported the matter to the DSP and demanded action.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the DSP has suspended the SHO of the Hindpiri police station and initiated a probe into the mater.

Meanwhile, SSP Ranchi has also assured the residents of the area that strict action will be taken against policemen after completion of the probe.

The youth beaten by cops is said to be a local trader.

All this comes at a time when the Centre and state governments have called for the local policemen to be more sensitive towards people during the 21-day period of lockdown to combat the deadly coronavirus.

In a related incident, first case of coronavirus positive has been reported from Ranchi today.