AFCAT 1 2023 Result DECLARED At afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AFCAT 2023 Result: The results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 2023 have been made public by the Indian Air Force (IAF). On the official website, afcat.cdac.in, you can check the AFCAT results. Candidates can access their unique logins to view their AFCAT results. The AFCAT test was conducted on February 24, 23, 25, and 26. Along with the result, AFCAT Cut-Off 2023 has also been released by the Indian Air Force on the official website. By logging into the official website, candidates can check the AFCAT Cut-Off 2023.

“AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login”, reads the official website. Shortlisted candidates who pass the AFCAT 2023 exam must show up for the AFSB interview stage. Applicants who met the criteria for the AFCAT 2023 results must now select their own AFSB date and location on the internet in order to generate their admit card for the AFSB Interview. To download your AFCAT 2023 Result, follow the instructions below.

AFCAT result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Visit AFCAT offiical website- afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the link that reads 'AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login.'

Enter registered email-id and password.

Check AFCAT results 2023

Download results for future reference.

AFCAT 2023 Merit List

The IAF will compile the final merit list for AFCAT 2023 based on both the written test and the AFSB interview. Candidates must obtain the minimum required scores in both the written test and the AFSB test, as set by the IAF, to be accepted. On the basis of their combined marks from the two phases, candidates will be ranked in order of merit.

The IAF conducts the AFCAT test 2023 twice a year to hire Class-1 gazetted officers for both technical and non-technical disciplines for flying and ground responsibilities. Four categories make up the AFCAT exam: English, math, general science and reasoning, and military aptitude.