AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Here's how to download from norcet2021.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release the admit card for its Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 soon.

Once released, the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will be available on AIIMS' official website at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in and https://norcet2021.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who had applied for AIIMS NORCET 2021 can check the steps below to download the admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at https://norcet2021.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Log in to your account after entering the Candidate ID, Password and Captcha.

Once the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card is released, it will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card for future references.

This is to be noted that the applications for AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021 were invited from October 16 to October 30. This year, a total of 18 AIIMS have been included for NORCET 2021.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the NORCET written test which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.

