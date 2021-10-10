हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Recruitment 2021

AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for 124 Technician and other posts on amd.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AMD- amd.gov.in. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD) has invited applications for Technician and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 124 posts in the organisation.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Scientific Assistant-B - 36 Posts

Technician B- 41 Posts 

Upper Division Clerk- 16 Posts 

Driver- 13 Posts 

Security Guard- 18 Posts 

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for 10 pass outs to apply for 266 posts on appost.in, details here

AMD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

AMD Recruitment 2021: Official notification 

AMD Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will have to sit for a written exam and an interview. The selection will be based on the assessment by the appropriate Standing Selection Committee. 

The date, time and venue for the test will be intimated to the eligible candidates through e-mail or SMS.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The applicants will have to pay Rs 200 to apply for Scientific Assistant post and Rs 100 to apply for other posts. Application fee should be paid through online only.

