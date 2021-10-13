AMD Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at amd.gov.in, check eligibility, salary details here

New Delhi: The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research (AMD) has invited applications for 124 Technicians and other posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for these vacancies is till October 24, 2021.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AMD- amd.gov.in.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Scientific Assistant-B - 36 Posts

Technician B- 41 Posts

Upper Division Clerk- 16 Posts

Driver- 13 Posts

Security Guard- 18 Posts

AMD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will have to sit for a written exam and an interview. The selection will be based on the assessment by the appropriate Standing Selection Committee.

The date, time and venue for the test will be intimated to the eligible candidates through e-mail or SMS.

AMD Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The applicants will have to pay Rs 200 to apply for Scientific Assistant post and Rs 100 to apply for other posts. Application fee should be paid through online only.

