Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 released on assamrifles.gov.in, check direct link and steps to download

Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021: The Assam Rifles Admit Card for Technical and Tradesman posts have been released and are now available on the official website (assamrifles.gov.in). Candidates who had applied for the same can download it using the steps mentioned below.
Here's how to download Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of Assam Rifles (assamrifles.gov.in).
- On the homepage, click on the 'You can take a print out of your Acknowledgement directly from - Reprint Form' option.
- Enter your ID number or email ID along with the date of birth and captcha code.
- Click on the 'Get details' option to log in.
- Your Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen
Direct link to download Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021
