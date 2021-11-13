हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 released on assamrifles.gov.in, check direct link and steps to download

Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the steps to download the admit card below. 

Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 released on assamrifles.gov.in, check direct link and steps to download
Representational Image

Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021: The Assam Rifles Admit Card for Technical and Tradesman posts have been released and are now available on the official website (assamrifles.gov.in). Candidates who had applied for the same can download it using the steps mentioned below. 

Here's how to download Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 

  • Visit the official website of Assam Rifles (assamrifles.gov.in).
  • On the homepage, click on the 'You can take a print out of your Acknowledgement directly from - Reprint Form' option. 
  • Enter your ID number or email ID along with the date of birth and captcha code.
  • Click on the 'Get details' option to log in.
  • Your Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Direct link to download Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles Examination 2021Assam Rifles exam
Next
Story

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Three days left to apply for Apprentice posts on drdo.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT16M47S

Sabse Bada Mauka: Hasan Ali became the target of fans after Pakistan's defeat