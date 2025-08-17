Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends On August 19 For 455 Posts At bankofbaroda.in- Check Application Fees And Other Details Here

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of the biggest public sector banks in India, will close the online application process for Manager posts on August 19, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 455 vacancies in the bank. With just two days left for the deadline, candidates who are eligible but have not applied yet are advised to complete their application soon. The registration and application form are available only on the official website – bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda Manager Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Open the “Careers” section on the homepage.

Click on the active link for “Manager Recruitment 2025.”

Complete the registration process and create login credentials.

Fill out the application form with all required information.

Upload the necessary documents and make the application fee payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the submitted form for future use.

Bank of Baroda Manager Jobs 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the Bank of Baroda Manager recruitment varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay Rs 850 plus applicable gateway charges. For applicants from SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and women categories, the fee is Rs 175 plus charges. The Bank has also stated that the fee is non-refundable under all circumstances, regardless of whether an online test is conducted or if the candidate is shortlisted for later stages of the recruitment process.

The selection process will involve shortlisting of candidates, followed by a Personal Interview (PI) or any other method of assessment as decided by the Bank. The Bank will also determine the qualifying marks required in the interview or selection process.