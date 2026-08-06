/Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 206 SO posts; Check eligibility, last date, fee and key details here

Bank of Baroda has just opened up applications for Specialist Officer posts in 2026. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking to work in the banking sector across different departments. Interested applicants can apply online within the given dates after checking the eligibility criteria.
The bank has kicked off its online application process for 206 SO vacancies. These span Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security, Security, Enterprise Data Management Office, and Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning, six departments in total.
Candidates can apply online from August 6 to August 26, 2026. Applicants are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria before applying, as documents will be verified during the recruitment process. Selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India based on the bank’s requirements.
Here's how the 206 posts break down:
Digital Banking: 19 posts
Facility Management: 88 posts
Information Security: 16 posts
Security: 54 posts
Enterprise Data Management Office: 14 posts
Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning: 15 posts
Roles on offer include Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Technical Officer, Technical Manager, Product Manager, Data Scientist, Information Security Officer, Security Manager, Taxation Manager, plus a handful of other specialist positions.
Candidates need to pay the application fee online while submitting the form:
General, OBC, EWS candidates: ₹850 (GST included) + charges
SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and women candidates: ₹175 (GST included) + charges
Please note that the fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.
Depending on how many people apply, the process could run through several stages:
Application screening
Online examination
Psychometric test
Group discussion (if it comes to that)
Personal interview
Should there be an online test, expect it to cover Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge. Whatever happens across these stages ultimately decides who gets selected.
Candidates interested in building a career with Bank of Baroda should not miss this opportunity. Make sure to complete the application process before the deadline and prepare well for the selection stages to improve your chances of getting selected.
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