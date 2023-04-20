Bihar BEd Result 2023 Declared On biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

Bihar BEd Result 2023: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Darbhanga has released the Bihar CET BEd Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test 2023 can now check and download their Bihar BEd result from the official website- biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates can check the Bihar BEd Result 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download Bihar BEd Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official - biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download Result"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your credentials like login ID and password

Step 4: Click on submit and your Bihar BEd Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future references

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the Bihar BEd 2023 result will be required to appear for the counseling process to get admission. Candidates will be required to submit a set of documents while applying for counseling.

Bihar CET BEd exam is conducted by LNMU to conduct the admission process against 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed colleges and institutes and 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).