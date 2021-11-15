BPCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Non-Executive posts announced, check salary, other details here

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to various Non-Executive posts.

The vacancies have been notified for selection of Operator, Technician, Foreman, Accounts Assistant etc.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of BPCL at bcplonline.co.in. The last date to apply is December 11, 2021.

BPCL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Candidates must be under 30 years of age to be eligible for the posts. Certain relaxations will be granted according to the government rules.

BPCL Recruitment 2021 - Selection process:

The candidates will undergo single stage or multiple stage selection process. In the event of number of applications being large, BCPL will adopt short listing criteria.

The selected candidates will earn a stipend ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000.

