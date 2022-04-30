हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BPSSC Recruitment

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET: Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their registration number/ interview roll number or mobile number and date of birth. 

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit cards released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download
Representational image

 New Delhi: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET admit cards. Candidates can visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in to download their admit cards. 

According to the official notification, Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for Range Officers of Forest and Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts will be held from May 13 to 16 and on May 12, respectively.

Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their registration number/ interview roll number or mobile number and date of birth. 

BPSSC Admit Cards: How to download

1. Visit the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. 

2. Click on the Enforcement Sub Inspector or Range Officers of Forest admit card link on the homepage. 

3. Login using credentials and submit. 

4. Your BPSSC admit card will appear on the screen. 

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct link to BPSSC admit card of PET for the post of Range Officers of Forest HERE

Direct link to Admit card of PET for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector HERE

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BPSSC RecruitmentBihar police recruitmentbpsscBihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi bats for use of local languages in courts

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.