New Delhi: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET admit cards. Candidates can visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in to download their admit cards.

According to the official notification, Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for Range Officers of Forest and Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts will be held from May 13 to 16 and on May 12, respectively.

Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their registration number/ interview roll number or mobile number and date of birth.

BPSSC Admit Cards: How to download

1. Visit the official BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the Enforcement Sub Inspector or Range Officers of Forest admit card link on the homepage.

3. Login using credentials and submit.

4. Your BPSSC admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to BPSSC admit card of PET for the post of Range Officers of Forest HERE.

Direct link to Admit card of PET for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector HERE.