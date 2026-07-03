/BRO 2026 recruitment drive: Registration closes tomorrow; Check eligibility, fees and selection process

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is closing the registration process for its 2026 recruitment drive tomorrow. Candidates who wish to apply for posts like Hindi Typist and others must complete their applications before July 4, 2026. This recruitment offers a great opportunity for job seekers looking to work with a government organisation.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 899 posts across different roles. Here is the breakdown:
Draughtsman: 42 posts
Hindi Typist: 10 posts
Store Keeper Technical: 300 posts
Operator Communication: 261 posts
Operator Excavating Machinery: 207 posts
Electrician: 79 posts
Each post has its own set of educational requirements rather than summarise them and risk missing something important, go through the detailed notification on the official website before you apply.
₹50 for General, EWS, Ex-servicemen, Ex-Agniveers, and OBC candidates. SC, ST, and PwD candidates don't pay anything.
The selection process includes several stages:
Written Examination
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Trade Test (TT)
Primary Medical Examination (PME)
The PET and Trade Test are qualifying rounds; you need to clear them, but your final merit is decided by the written exam. Clear everything, and your written score is what places you.
You'll need to send your completed application form by post, making sure to include the advertisement number and the post you're applying for.
Send it to:
Commandant, GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune – 411015
Applicants can also visit the official website bro.gov.in for more details and updates.
With the deadline approaching soon, interested candidates should not delay their application process. This recruitment offers a valuable chance to secure a government job in the Border Roads Organisation, so make sure to apply before the last date and follow all instructions carefully.
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