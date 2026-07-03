Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Jobs Career
  • /BRO 2026 recruitment drive: Registration closes tomorrow; Check eligibility, fees and selection process

BRO 2026 recruitment drive: Registration closes tomorrow; Check eligibility, fees and selection process

The Border Roads Organisation will close applications for 899 posts, including Hindi Typist and other roles, on July 4, 2026. Candidates must apply through the postal service and clear multiple selection stages, including a written exam, PET, and medical test.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
BRO 2026 recruitment drive: Registration closes tomorrow; Check eligibility, fees and selection process
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Democray in jeopardy': Opposition writes to CJI seeking SIR suspension; alleges poll manipulation
Special Intensive Revision (SIR)1 min ago
2
MS Dhoni10 min ago
3
Amitabh Bachchan13 min ago
4
weather today16 min ago
5
Auto news25 min ago