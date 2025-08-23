BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 3588 Posts At rectt.bsf.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) is set to conclude the application process for the post of Constable (Tradesman) on August 23, 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts still have the opportunity to complete their registration before the deadline. The application link is available on the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in, where applicants can access the online form and detailed instructions.

This recruitment drive is being conducted on a large scale, aiming to fill a total of 3,588 vacancies within the organisation. The opportunity provides aspiring candidates a chance to serve in one of the country’s most prestigious paramilitary forces. Eligible applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification, check the required qualifications, and submit their applications well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates applying must have successfully cleared Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. The age limit requires applicants to be a minimum of 18 years and not exceed 25 years as of the application deadline.

The written examination will take place at designated centres and will be conducted either through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or using OMR answer sheets. However, OMR sheets will be rejected if essential details such as Name, Roll Number, Gender, Category, Question Booklet Series Code, Trade Name, and other mandatory fields are left blank or filled incorrectly.

BSF Constable Jobs 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online link.

A new window will appear where candidates need to complete the registration process.

After registering, log in using the provided credentials.

Fill out the application form carefully and proceed to pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

BSF Constable Vacancies 2025: Application fees

Candidates from the Unreserved (UR), EWS, and OBC categories applying for these posts are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 100, along with Rs 50 service charges and 18% GST, which must be paid through a Common Service Centre (CSC) using net banking, credit card, or debit card. However, women candidates, SC/ST candidates, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the examination fee.