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BSNL JTO RECRUITMENT 2026

BSNL JTO 2026 notification released: Check eligibility, application process, fee details, and important dates

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced 100 vacancies for Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts, with the application process starting from June 4, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online till July 3 and will be selected through a computer-based test.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) in 2026.
  • This is a great opportunity for candidates looking to build a career in the telecom sector.
  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official BSNL website.
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BSNL JTO 2026 notification released: Check eligibility, application process, fee details, and important datesBSNL JTO recruitment 2026

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) in 2026. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking to build a career in the telecom sector. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official BSNL website. Applications go through the official BSNL website, and the window opens soon.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 big update: NTA extends fee refund deadline to June 22, Check important details

Key Dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Registration opens: June 4, 2026

Last date to apply: July 3, 2026

Application correction window: July 4 to July 11, 2026

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years of age as of the last date of application. Check that against your documents before you start the form.

How Selection Works

There's no interview stage here; selection is entirely based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam is objective, multiple-choice, and divided into three sections:

Engineering Stream — Section I

Engineering Stream — Section II

General Ability Test — Section III

Your performance in this single test determines everything. Prepare accordingly.

Application Fee

UR / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹2,000

SC / ST / PwBD candidates: ₹1,000

Payment is online only:- debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to apply

How to Apply

Simple enough process:

1. Go to the official BSNL website

2. Navigate to the recruitment section

3. Fill in the application form with the required details

4. Upload your documents

5. Pay the fee online

6. Submit and download a copy of the completed form

100 posts, a defined exam pattern, and a registration window that opens June 4. If the eligibility fits, get the application sorted early and start working on the CBT preparation. The General Ability Test section catches people off guard don't leave it until the last minute.

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About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

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