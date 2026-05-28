BSNL JTO 2026 notification released: Check eligibility, application process, fee details, and important dates
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced 100 vacancies for Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts, with the application process starting from June 4, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online till July 3 and will be selected through a computer-based test.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) in 2026.
- This is a great opportunity for candidates looking to build a career in the telecom sector.
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official BSNL website.
-
Trending Photos
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) in 2026. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking to build a career in the telecom sector. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official BSNL website. Applications go through the official BSNL website, and the window opens soon.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 big update: NTA extends fee refund deadline to June 22, Check important details
Key Dates
Registration opens: June 4, 2026
Last date to apply: July 3, 2026
Application correction window: July 4 to July 11, 2026
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years of age as of the last date of application. Check that against your documents before you start the form.
How Selection Works
There's no interview stage here; selection is entirely based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam is objective, multiple-choice, and divided into three sections:
Engineering Stream — Section I
Engineering Stream — Section II
General Ability Test — Section III
Your performance in this single test determines everything. Prepare accordingly.
Application Fee
UR / OBC / EWS candidates: ₹2,000
SC / ST / PwBD candidates: ₹1,000
Payment is online only:- debit card, credit card, or internet banking.
Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to apply
How to Apply
Simple enough process:
1. Go to the official BSNL website
2. Navigate to the recruitment section
3. Fill in the application form with the required details
4. Upload your documents
5. Pay the fee online
6. Submit and download a copy of the completed form
100 posts, a defined exam pattern, and a registration window that opens June 4. If the eligibility fits, get the application sorted early and start working on the CBT preparation. The General Ability Test section catches people off guard don't leave it until the last minute.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv