CBSE CTET 2021: Registrations start on ctet.nic.in, check important dates, how to apply

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (September 20) opened the online application window for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021.

Those candidates who are interested in making a career in teaching can register on the official website ctet.nic.in by October 19 (23:59 pm).

The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country.

It is the 15th edition of CTET in (Computer Based Test) mode which will be conducted between December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

CBSE CTET 2021 - Important Dates:

Date for Submission of online application: September 20 to October 19, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: October 19, 2021

Last date for submission of fee: October 20, 2021 (Before 15:30 Hrs.)

Online corrections in the particulars uploaded by the candidate: October 22 to October 28, 2021

Dates of Examination: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

Date of declaration of results: By February 15, 2022 (tentatively)

CBSE CTET 2021 - How to apply:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Step 5: Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Also Check: Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: 181 vacancies announced for various branches, check details

Live TV