CDS I 2022

CDS I 2022 exam: Admit cards released at upsc.gov.in, get direct link to download here

The admit cards for the CDS I 2022 exam that is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2022 are out on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday (March 14) issued the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2022 exam.  Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. It is pertinent to note that, the CDS I 2022 exam will be conducted on April 10.

UPSC CDS I 2022: Here's how to download your admit card

Step1: Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit cards

Step 3: Click on the link 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'

Click Here To Download Admit Card

Step 4: Click on the e-admit cards download link for CDS I exam 2022

Step 5: Enter required credentials,  your admit card  will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - us.cds-upsc@gov.in 

