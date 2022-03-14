CDS I 2022 exam: Admit cards released at upsc.gov.in, get direct link to download here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday (March 14) issued the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2022 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. It is pertinent to note that, the CDS I 2022 exam will be conducted on April 10.

UPSC CDS I 2022: Here's how to download your admit card

Step1: Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit cards

Step 3: Click on the link 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'

Click Here To Download Admit Card

Step 4: Click on the e-admit cards download link for CDS I exam 2022

Step 5: Enter required credentials, your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout.

Note: In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - us.cds-upsc@gov.in

Live TV