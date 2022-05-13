New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam or PCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official CGPSC website on psc.cg.gov.in. Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 will be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022, in five districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur. As many as 2548 candidates who qualified Preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

CGPSC State Service Mains or PCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official CGPSC website on psc.cg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 link.

3. Enter the credentials to login details and submit.

4. Your CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future purposes.

The CGPSC PCS exam will fill a total of 171 vacancies in various Chhattisgarh government departments. The candidates will have to undergo three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview.