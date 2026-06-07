CISF ASI Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 24 posts from June 8, Check eligibility and selection process

CISF ASI paramedical staff recruitment 2026: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for 24 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Paramedical Staff posts. Candidates can apply online through the official CISF recruitment portal, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the application will be submitted in online mode only.

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official recruitment portal from June 8 to July 7, 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the official notification, the recruitment drive includes vacancies for Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, and Lab Technician posts.

Also Read: RPSC Assistant Professor 2026 notification: Applications invited for 121 posts

CISF ASI paramedical staff vacancy 2026

A total of 24 vacancies have been announced under the recruitment drive. The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

ASI (Pharmacist): 18 posts

ASI (X-Ray Technician): 1 post

ASI (Lab Technician): 5 posts

The vacancies are tentative and may be revised by the force at any stage of the recruitment process.

CISF ASI Paramedical recruitment: Important dates

Candidates should note the following schedule:

Online application begins: June 8, 2026

Last date to apply: July 7, 2026

Last date for fee payment through SBI Challan: July 9, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

For ASI (Pharmacist):

Class 12 pass from a recognised board.

Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy from a recognised institution.

Registration as a pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

For ASI (X-Ray Technician):

Class 12 pass.

Two-year Diploma in Radiography from a recognised institution.

For ASI (Lab Technician):

Class 12 with Science stream.

Two-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognised institution.

CISF ASI paramedical age limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age as on July 7, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed in Pay Level-5 under the 7th Central Pay Commission with a salary ranging from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 per month.

Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 100

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen and female candidates: Exempted from fee payment.

Also Read: UPSC CDS 2 notification 2026 out: Salary starts from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000

CISF ASI Paramedical staff selection process

The selection process consists of multiple stages:

Written Examination (OMR/CBT mode)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Basic Vocational Aptitude Test (BVAT)

Detailed Medical Examination

Candidates must qualify each stage to proceed to the next round. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in the written examination.

How to apply for CISF ASI paramedical staff 2026

Candidates can submit their applications by following these steps:

Visit the CISF recruitment portal.

Complete the one-time registration process.

Log in using the registration credentials.

Fill out the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.



