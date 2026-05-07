CRPF, SSB, Indian Army, BPSSC jobs 2026: 10,000+ vacancies open right now — check LAST DATE to apply before it’s too late

CRPF, SSB, Indian Army, BPSSC government jobs 2026: If you are also looking for jobs, you have come to the right place. Four major government recruitment drives -- CRPF, SSB, Indian Army, and BPSSC are currently open for applications in May 2026, offering over 10,500 posts combined. The application windows are short, with some closing as early as May 19. These are central and state government jobs with stable salaries, job security, and government benefits. These are opportunities that do not come around often.

CRPF: 9,195 posts, deadline May 19

The Central Reserve Police Force released its official CRPF Constable (Technical, Tradesmen, and Pioneer) Recruitment 2026 on April 8, announcing a total of 9,195 vacancies. The application window opened on April 20 and closes on May 19, 2026. Candidates between 18 and 27 years of age can apply for these posts. Both male and female candidates are eligible. Apply at rect.crpf.gov.in before the deadline -- this is one of CRPF’s largest recruitment drives.

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SSB and Indian Army: Multiple openings

SSB has multiple correction form windows open, all closing on May 8, 2026 -- including for Constable Tradesman, Head Constable (Non-GD), Head Constable (Medical Cadre), and SI/ASI (Non-GD). If you applied earlier and need to fix errors, act immediately.

On the Army front, the Indian Army’s HQ 2 Signal Training Centre in Panaji, Goa, has announced 190 vacancies for Civilian Switchboard Operator (CSBO) Grade-II, Group C posts. Applications are open from May 2 to May 31, 2026. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 21,700 as per Level-3 of the 7th CPC pay matrix.

Eligible candidates need a 10th pass certificate and at least six months of PBX board experience.

BPSSC Bihar Police: 122 Havildar Instructor posts, last date June 1

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a notification for 122 Havildar Instructor posts under the Home Guard Department. Candidates can apply online at bpssc.bihar.gov.in from May 1 to June 1, 2026. The application fee is just Rs 100, uniform for all categories. Candidates between 18 and 42 years of age are eligible to apply.

How to act fast and not miss out

Government jobs like these come with limited slots, and application portals often crash near deadlines. Keep your Aadhaar, 10th/12th marksheets, a passport photo, and your digital signature scanned and ready before you start filling out forms.

Pay the fee only through official portals, never through third-party agents. For CRPF and BPSSC, apply online directly through their official websites. For the Army’s CSBO drive, submit your application by email. Don’t wait for the last date - apply now.