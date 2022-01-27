हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CSIR UGC NET Exam

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

The CSIR NET examination will be conducted on January 29, and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022. 

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download
Representational image

New Delhi: CSIR NET 2021 admit card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021 examination has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit card from the official Joint CSIR UGC NET website on csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

The CSIR NET examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor will be conducted on these dates—January 29, and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022— in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is to be noted that Admit Cards for the Subject Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences have been released. 

Direct link to official notification.

How to download CSIR NET 2021 admit card

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link. 

3. Enter the login credentials including application number and date of birth and submit. 

4. Your admit card will appear. 

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

The CSIR NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CSIR UGC NET ExamJoint CSIR UGC NETCSIR NET 2021 admit card
Next
Story

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Graduate, Diploma and Trade apprentice posts on rcilab.in, details here

Must Watch

TV actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot
PT9M41S

TV actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot