CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

New Delhi: CSIR NET 2021 admit card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021 examination has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit card from the official Joint CSIR UGC NET website on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR NET examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor will be conducted on these dates—January 29, and February 15, 16, and 17, 2022— in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. It is to be noted that Admit Cards for the Subject Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences have been released.

Direct link to official notification.

How to download CSIR NET 2021 admit card

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link.

3. Enter the login credentials including application number and date of birth and submit.

4. Your admit card will appear.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CSIR NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.

Live TV