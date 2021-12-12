CTET December 2021 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download

CTET December 2021: The admit cards for the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released at https://ctet.nic.in on Saturday (December 11, 2021).

The CTET is scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December 16. However, the admit cards for the candidates who have been allotted dates of examination during January 1–13 will be uploaded in due course of time.

The admit cards for all candidates will be uploaded in two phases. The first phase of the admit cards will contain the information of the City and Date of Examination to enable the candidates to make plans accordingly. The second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website two days before the examination.

CTET December 2021: Here's how to download admit cards at https://ctet.nic.in

Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "Download preadmit card CTET December 2021 Link 1" or "Link 2".

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials (Application No, Date of Birth, Security PIN) to log in.

Your CTET December 2021 admit card will appear on your screen.

In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154 between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates.

This is to be noted that the CBSE will conduct CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages across India.

The online application process for the same had started on September 20 and had continued till October 19.

