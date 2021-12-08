CTET December 2021: Admit card to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, check how to download

CTET December 2021: The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December 16 and the admit cards for the exam is likely to be released soon at https://ctet.nic.in.

Once released, candidates can visit the official website (https://ctet.nic.in) to download their CTET December 2021 hall tickets.

CTET December 2021: Check how to download admit cards at https://ctet.nic.in

Once released, visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "CTET December 2021 admit card" link when it's available on the homepage.

Enter credentials to log in.

Check your CTET December 2021 admit card.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates.

This is to be noted that the CBSE will conduct CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages across India.

The online application process for the same had started on September 20 and had continued till October 19.

