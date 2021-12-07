हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET

CTET December 2021 admit cards to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download

CBSE is scheduled to conduct CTET in CBT mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022.

CTET December 2021 admit cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 16 and the admit cards for same is expected to be released soon.

The CTET December 2021 admit cards will be released on the official website at https://ctet.nic.in.

CTET December 2021: Here's how to download admit cards at https://ctet.nic.in

  • Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.
  • Once released, candidates need to click on the 'CTET December 2021 admit card' link available on the homepage.
  • Candidates then need to enter their credentials to log in.
  • After logging in, you can view your CTET December 2021 admit card.

In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph, and signature or any other information, which is different from the confirmation page, candidates need to immediately contact the CTET unit for necessary corrections.

This is to be noted that the CBSE will conduct CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022 (the exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidates). 

The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages throughout the country. 

The online application process for the same had started on September 20 and had continued till October 19.

For the latest updates, candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in).

