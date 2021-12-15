CTET December 2021 exam begins tomorrow, here's how to download admit card at ctet.nic.in

CTET December 2021: The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December 16.

The CTET December 2021 will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and the test will be conducted in 20 languages across India. All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI toVIII.

CTET December 2021: Schedule

Dates of Examination: 16-12-2021 to 13-01-2022

16-12-2021 to 13-01-2022 Entry in the Examination Centre: For Paper I: 07:30 AM, for Paper II: 12:30 PM

For Paper I: 07:30 AM, for Paper II: 12:30 PM Test Commences: Paper I: 09:30 AM, Paper II: 02:30 PM

Paper I: 09:30 AM, Paper II: 02:30 PM Test Concludes: Paper I: 12:00 PM, Paper II: 05:00 PM

CTET December 2021: Here's how to download admit cards at https://ctet.nic.in

Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

On the home, click on the "Download Admit Card CTET December 2021 NEW" link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials (Application No, Date of Birth, Security PIN) to log in.

Your CTET December 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154 between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in) for the latest updates.

