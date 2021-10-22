DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian posts, check eligibility and salary details

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) issued a notification for vacancies to Assistant Professor and Librarian posts. A total of 1158 vacancies shall be filled of which 1091 are for Assistant Professor Posts and 67 for Librarian Posts.

Candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting educationrecruitmentboard.com and eservices.gndu.ac.in/govtrecruitment. The last date to apply is November 8, 2021.

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1158

Assistant Professor AGRONOMY - 1

Assistant Professor BIO-CHEMISTRY - 1

Assistant Professor BOTANY - 39

Assistant Professor CHEMISTRY - 41

Assistant Professor COMMERCE - 70

Assistant Professor COMPUTER SCIENCE - 56

Assistant Professor ECONOMICS - 53

Assistant Professor HISTORY - 73

Assistant Professor HISTORY OF ARTS - 1

Assistant Professor HOME SCIENCE - 9

Assistant Professor HORTICULTURE - 1

Assistant Professor MATHEMATICS - 73

Assistant Professor Physical Education - 54

Assistant Professor PHYSICS - 47

Assistant Professor SOCIOLOGY - 14

Assistant Professor ZOOLOGY - 40

Assistant Professor DANCE - 2

Assistant Professor DEFENCE STUDIES - 2

Assistant Professor EDUCATION - 3

Assistant Professor ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE - 3

Assistant Professor ENGLISH - 154

Assistant Professor FINE ARTS - 10

Assistant Professor GEOGRAPHY - 43

Assistant Professor HINDI - 30

Assistant Professor MUSIC INSTRUMENT - 7

Assistant Professor MUSIC VOCAL - 10

Assistant Professor PHILOSOPHY - 6

Assistant Professor PSYCHOLOGY - 12

Assistant Professor PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - 32

Assistant Professor URDU - 1

Librarian - 67

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Criteria

Assistant Professor - Master degree in relevant experience with 55% marks and 10th class passed with Punjabi. Candidates should be NET /SLET/SET qualified.

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candiadates should be between 18 to 37 years of age.

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Candidates will earn upto Rs. 56100 per month for three years of probation

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. Shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling.

DHE Punjab Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Eligible and interested can candidates can apply online on or before 08 November 2021.

