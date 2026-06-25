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  • /DRDO DEAL invites applications for 77 apprentice posts; Check last date to apply, eligibility here

DRDO DEAL invites applications for 77 apprentice posts; Check last date to apply, eligibility here

A total of 77 apprenticeship training seats have been notified across three levels 19 Graduate, 8 Diploma, and 50 ITI spanning 9 disciplines and 21 ITI trades.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
DRDO DEAL invites applications for 77 apprentice posts; Check last date to apply, eligibility here
Source: Bureau

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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