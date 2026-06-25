/DRDO DEAL invites applications for 77 apprentice posts; Check last date to apply, eligibility here

The Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun, a premier R&D establishment under DRDO, Ministry of Defence, has released its Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2026-27 on June 23, 2026, inviting applications for Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961.
A total of 77 apprenticeship training seats have been notified across three levels 19 Graduate, 8 Diploma, and 50 ITI spanning 9 disciplines and 21 ITI trades.
The online application process commenced on June 23, 2026, and candidates can submit applications until July 22, 2026.
To apply:
Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) is a premier laboratory under DRDO, established to ensure self-reliance in the defence sector.
It specialises in developing advanced electronic and microelectronic systems for various defence applications. Located in Dehradun, it is among the most sought-after R&D establishments in the country for young engineers and technical graduates looking to make their mark in the defence ecosystem.
Eligibility varies by category B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent with 60% marks for Graduate posts, a relevant Diploma with 60% marks for Diploma posts, and ITI pass with NCVT/SCVT certificate for ITI posts.
The minimum age is 18 years, with relaxations applicable as per the Apprentices Act, 1961. The training is open to all Indian nationals, regardless of their home state.
The one-year apprenticeship training covers Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Library Science, and various ITI trades.
Stipend details
The pay structure for apprentices is competitive Graduate Apprentices earn ₹12,300 per month, Diploma Apprentices earn ₹10,900 per month, and ITI Apprentices receive a corresponding stipend.
The stipend is paid with 50% contributed by DEAL and 50% from BOAT under the DBT scheme.
Selection Process
The recruitment process includes shortlisting based on academic merit, a written test, interview, or a combination of these methods.
Candidates must ensure their applications on the NATS 2.0 or NAPS portals are complete, with marks entered in percentage format.
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