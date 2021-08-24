DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Junior Research Fellowship vacant posts, check details

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (Pune) has invited applications for vacant posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

The candidates who will be selected will work under the Institute's Department of Computer Science & Engineering on a Research Project called 'Intelligent Video Based Human Activity Analysis'.

Check all the important details below.

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Name of post

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Number of posts

02

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualifications

ME or MTech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or equivalent with GATE qualification.

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

A candidate should not exceed 28 years as on August 24, 2021.

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: Salary

Rs 31,000/month + HRA

DRDO DIAT Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

A candidate needs to send a brief bio-data duly signed, application form (available on DIAT website), proof of Date of Birth, ME or MTech mark sheets, Gate Score card and degree certificate to the Principal Investigator sunitadhavale@diat.ac.in in PDF form as a single file, with subject titled 'Application for JRF'.

