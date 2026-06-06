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NewsJobs CareerDreaming of a career in Banking? SBI extends deadline for 7,150 Apprentice posts; Check eligibility, age limit details here
SBI APPRENTICE RECRUITMENT 2026

Dreaming of a career in Banking? SBI extends deadline for 7,150 Apprentice posts; Check eligibility, age limit details here

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,150 Apprentice vacancies across various states and union territories in India. The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and interested candidates can apply through the official SBI careers portal.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dreaming of a career in Banking? SBI extends deadline for 7,150 Apprentice posts; Check eligibility, age limit details here

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the last date to apply for the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive. Those candidates who are eligible can now submit their online applications till June 15, 2026, providing an additional week for aspirants who missed the earlier deadline of June 8. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,150 Apprentice vacancies across various states and union territories in India.

The online application process began on May 19, 2026, and interested candidates can apply through the official SBI careers portal.

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Also Read: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply now

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date and complete the registration process well in advance to avoid technical issues.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment: Key Highlights

  • Organisation: State Bank of India (SBI)
  • Post Name: Apprentice
  • Total Vacancies: 7,150
  • Application Mode: Online
  • Registration Start Date: May 19, 2026
  • Revised Last Date to Apply: June 15, 2026
  • Training Period: One Year
  • Monthly Stipend: Rs 15,000
  • Selection Process: Online Written Test, Local Language Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
  • Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university
  • Age Limit: 20 to 28 years (age relaxation applicable as per government norms)
  • Tentative Exam Date: July 2026
  • Official Website: SBI Careers Portal

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive has been announced for a total of 7,150 Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

The apprentices will be engaged for a training period of one year at SBI branches across the country.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Apprentice posts must satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Applicants should possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years of age as on the cut-off date mentioned in the notification. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per Government of India norms.

How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process:

  • Visit the official SBI Careers website.
  • Click on the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application link.
  • Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Fill in the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before applying to ensure they meet all eligibility requirements. 

 

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