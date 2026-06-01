DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Government jobs for 12th pass candidates, salary upto Rs 1,00,000; Check eligibility and apply dates
DSSSB Recruitment 2026 offers government job opportunities for Class 12 pass candidates across various Group B and C posts in Delhi. With salaries going up to ₹1 lakh, this is a great chance for aspirants seeking stable and well-paying jobs.
- DSSSB has just released a new recruitment notification for 2026 Advertisement No. 03/2026 with 1,979 vacancies spread across multiple departments.
- DSSSB Recruitment 2026 covers enough ground teaching, technical, and administrative positions.
- Complete your application online and make sure every document is uploaded before the deadline.
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If you've been waiting for a solid government job opportunity in Delhi, this one's worth your full attention. DSSSB has just released a new recruitment notification for 2026 Advertisement No. 03/2026 with 1,979 vacancies spread across multiple departments. Teaching, technical, and administrative. There's a range here that doesn't show up in every recruitment cycle.
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DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Key details
Applications open: June 16, 2026, at 12 noon
Last date to apply: July 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM
Mode: Online only, through the official DSSSB portal
Vacancy details
TGT (Computer Science) - 675 posts
Special Educator (Primary) - 450 posts
TGT (Special Education) - 163 posts
Domestic Science Teacher - 129 posts
On the technical and other side:
IT Assistant Grade-A - 125 posts
Junior Scientific Assistant (Cyber Forensic) - 81 posts
Additional roles include Assistant Archivist, Lift Operator, Technical Assistant, and others
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Eligibility criteria
Qualifications vary depending on which post you're applying for. Here's the broad picture:
10th / 12th pass - entry-level posts
Diploma / ITI - technical roles
Graduate degree (BA, BSc, BCom, BTech) - most Group B and C positions
B.Ed / Special Education / Postgraduate degree - teaching positions
Age limit
Minimum age: 18 years
Maximum age: 27 to 37 years, depending on the role
Age relaxation applies as per government norms
Salary
Group B posts: ₹35,000 to ₹1,51,100 per month
Group C posts: ₹18,000 to ₹63,200 per month
On top of the base salary, selected candidates will receive DA, HRA, medical benefits, and other standard government allowances. It adds up.
How selection works
The process will likely involve some combination of the following, depending on the post:
Written examination
Skill or aptitude test, where applicable
Document verification
Medical examination
Final merit list
Complete your application online and make sure every document is uploaded before the deadline. Incomplete applications don't get second chances.
Nearly 2,000 vacancies. Decent salaries. Job security that private sector roles rarely match. DSSSB Recruitment 2026 covers enough ground teaching, technical, and administrative positions that candidates from genuinely different backgrounds have something to apply for here. Don't sit on it. Check your eligibility against the official notification, get your documents in order, and apply before July 15. That's really all there is to it.
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