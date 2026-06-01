DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Government jobs for 12th pass candidates, salary upto Rs 1,00,000; Check eligibility and apply dates

If you've been waiting for a solid government job opportunity in Delhi, this one's worth your full attention. DSSSB has just released a new recruitment notification for 2026 Advertisement No. 03/2026 with 1,979 vacancies spread across multiple departments. Teaching, technical, and administrative. There's a range here that doesn't show up in every recruitment cycle.

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DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Key details

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Applications open: June 16, 2026, at 12 noon

Last date to apply: July 15, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Mode: Online only, through the official DSSSB portal

Vacancy details

TGT (Computer Science) - 675 posts

Special Educator (Primary) - 450 posts

TGT (Special Education) - 163 posts

Domestic Science Teacher - 129 posts

On the technical and other side:

IT Assistant Grade-A - 125 posts

Junior Scientific Assistant (Cyber Forensic) - 81 posts

Additional roles include Assistant Archivist, Lift Operator, Technical Assistant, and others

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Eligibility criteria

Qualifications vary depending on which post you're applying for. Here's the broad picture:

10th / 12th pass - entry-level posts

Diploma / ITI - technical roles

Graduate degree (BA, BSc, BCom, BTech) - most Group B and C positions

B.Ed / Special Education / Postgraduate degree - teaching positions

Age limit

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 27 to 37 years, depending on the role

Age relaxation applies as per government norms

Salary

Group B posts: ₹35,000 to ₹1,51,100 per month

Group C posts: ₹18,000 to ₹63,200 per month

On top of the base salary, selected candidates will receive DA, HRA, medical benefits, and other standard government allowances. It adds up.

How selection works

The process will likely involve some combination of the following, depending on the post:

Written examination

Skill or aptitude test, where applicable

Document verification

Medical examination

Final merit list

Complete your application online and make sure every document is uploaded before the deadline. Incomplete applications don't get second chances.

Nearly 2,000 vacancies. Decent salaries. Job security that private sector roles rarely match. DSSSB Recruitment 2026 covers enough ground teaching, technical, and administrative positions that candidates from genuinely different backgrounds have something to apply for here. Don't sit on it. Check your eligibility against the official notification, get your documents in order, and apply before July 15. That's really all there is to it.