FCI Result 2023: Grade 3 Phase I Exam Scorecards Released On fci.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here
FCI Result 2023: Assistant Grade 3 Phase I exam result is now available at the official website- fci.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to check result.
FCI Result 2023: The Food Corporation of India has declared the FCI Result 2023 today, February 28. FCI has also released Grade 3 Phase II Admit Cards along with the result. Candidatyes can now check FCI Grade 3 Phase 1 Results on available on the official website- fci.gov.in.
Here's how to download the FCI Result 2023
Once released, candidates will be able to check their FCI Grade 3 Result for the Phase I exam on the official website- fci.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the FCI Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI- fci.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "FCI Grade 3 Phase I Exam Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre the required credentials like Roll Number, DOB etc
Step 4: Click on submit button and your FCI Result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Check your FCI Grade 3 Result and download it and take a printout for future refrence
FCI Result 2023 Direct link
FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 North zone
FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 East zone
FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 West zone
FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 South zone
FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 North East zone
FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023
Candidates who will be declared qualified in the FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result 2023, will be eligible for the FCI Phase II exam or the FCI Grade 3 Mains Exam. Qualified candidates will be able to download the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023 from the official website- fci.gov.in.
FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam Date
According to the official notice issued by the FCI, FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Candidates who will be declared qualified for the FCI Grade 3 Phase I will be eligible to appear in FCI Phase II exam.
