FCI Result 2023: Grade 3 Phase I Exam Scorecards Released On fci.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here

FCI Result 2023: The Food Corporation of India has declared the FCI Result 2023 today, February 28. FCI has also released Grade 3 Phase II Admit Cards along with the result. Candidatyes can now check FCI Grade 3 Phase 1 Results on available on the official website- fci.gov.in.

Here's how to download the FCI Result 2023

Once released, candidates will be able to check their FCI Grade 3 Result for the Phase I exam on the official website- fci.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the FCI Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI- fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "FCI Grade 3 Phase I Exam Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre the required credentials like Roll Number, DOB etc

Step 4: Click on submit button and your FCI Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check your FCI Grade 3 Result and download it and take a printout for future refrence

FCI Result 2023 Direct link

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023

Candidates who will be declared qualified in the FCI Grade 3 Phase I Result 2023, will be eligible for the FCI Phase II exam or the FCI Grade 3 Mains Exam. Qualified candidates will be able to download the FCI Grade 3 Phase II Admit Card 2023 from the official website- fci.gov.in.

FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam Date

According to the official notice issued by the FCI, FCI Grade 3 Phase II Exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. Candidates who will be declared qualified for the FCI Grade 3 Phase I will be eligible to appear in FCI Phase II exam.